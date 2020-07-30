AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Iglesias Bal
|4
|16
|8
|2
|.500
|Stanton NYY
|5
|16
|8
|4
|.500
|Lewis Sea
|7
|29
|13
|5
|.448
|Ramírez Cle
|7
|25
|11
|6
|.440
|Brantley Hou
|6
|23
|10
|5
|.435
|LeMahieu NYY
|4
|17
|7
|3
|.412
|J.Jones Det
|7
|22
|9
|6
|.409
|Correa Hou
|6
|22
|9
|2
|.409
|Alberto Bal
|5
|20
|8
|4
|.400
|Bradley Jr. Bos
|6
|20
|8
|4
|.400
Home Runs
Vázquez, Boston, 4; T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Ruiz, Baltimore, 3; J.Jones, Detroit, 3; Cruz, Minnesota, 3; Cabrera, Detroit, 3; Schoop, Detroit, 3; 18 tied at 2.
Runs Batted In
Cruz, Minnesota, 11; Vázquez, Boston, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Schoop, Detroit, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Franco, Kansas City, 7; Lewis, Seattle, 7; 10 tied at 6.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 2-0; G.Cole, New York, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; 20 tied at 1-0.
