AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Iglesias Bal 4 16 8 2 .500 Stanton NYY 5 16 8 4 .500 Lewis Sea 7 29 13 5 .448 Ramírez Cle 7 25 11 6 .440 Brantley Hou 6 23 10 5 .435 LeMahieu NYY 4 17 7 3 .412 J.Jones Det 7 22 9 6 .409 Correa Hou 6 22 9 2 .409 Alberto Bal 5 20 8 4 .400 Bradley Jr. Bos 6 20 8 4 .400

Home Runs

Vázquez, Boston, 4; T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Ruiz, Baltimore, 3; J.Jones, Detroit, 3; Cruz, Minnesota, 3; Cabrera, Detroit, 3; Schoop, Detroit, 3; 18 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Minnesota, 11; Vázquez, Boston, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Schoop, Detroit, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Franco, Kansas City, 7; Lewis, Seattle, 7; 10 tied at 6.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 2-0; G.Cole, New York, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; 20 tied at 1-0.

