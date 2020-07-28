Listen Live Sports

Toronto 5, Washington 1

July 28, 2020 9:33 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 7 5 2 6
Hernández cf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .286
Biggio rf 5 1 0 0 0 0 .227
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .286
Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .238
Tellez 1b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .143
Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Panik 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .125
Espinal ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .143
McGuire c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 4 1 1 11
Turner ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .333
Eaton rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .316
Kendrick 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Thames dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .294
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Bonifácio lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Toronto 010 110 020_5 7 0
Washington 001 000 000_1 4 2

E_Castro 2 (3). LOB_Toronto 6, Washington 3. 2B_Turner 2 (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (1), off Voth; Gurriel Jr. (1), off Voth. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (1), Gurriel Jr. (2), Hernández (4), Tellez 2 (4), Eaton (2). SB_Biggio (1), Hernández (2). CS_Turner (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Biggio 2, Drury); Washington 1 (Cabrera). RISP_Toronto 2 for 6; Washington 1 for 4.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark W,1-0 5 3 1 1 0 5 73 1.80
Waguespack H,1 2 0 0 0 1 2 28 0.00
Font 1 0 0 0 0 2 21 0.00
Cole 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 0.00
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Voth L,0-1 5 4 3 2 0 2 70 3.60
Rainey 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Doolittle 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 6.75
Harris 2-3 2 2 0 1 1 24 6.75
Harper 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Freeman 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Bourque 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Harper 2-0, Bourque 1-0. WP_Bourque.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:00. .

