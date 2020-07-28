Toronto 5, Washington 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|7
|5
|2
|6
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Biggio rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.286
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.238
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.143
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Panik 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Espinal ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|1
|11
|
|Turner ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.316
|Kendrick 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Thames dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bonifácio lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Toronto
|010
|110
|020_5
|7
|0
|Washington
|001
|000
|000_1
|4
|2
E_Castro 2 (3). LOB_Toronto 6, Washington 3. 2B_Turner 2 (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (1), off Voth; Gurriel Jr. (1), off Voth. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (1), Gurriel Jr. (2), Hernández (4), Tellez 2 (4), Eaton (2). SB_Biggio (1), Hernández (2). CS_Turner (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Biggio 2, Drury); Washington 1 (Cabrera). RISP_Toronto 2 for 6; Washington 1 for 4.
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark W,1-0
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|73
|1.80
|Waguespack H,1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|0.00
|Font
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
|Cole
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.00
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth L,0-1
|5
|
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|70
|3.60
|Rainey
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Doolittle
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|6.75
|Harris
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|24
|6.75
|Harper
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Freeman
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Bourque
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Harper 2-0, Bourque 1-0. WP_Bourque.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:00. .
