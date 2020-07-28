Toronto 5, Washington 1

Toronto Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 7 5 Totals 30 1 4 1 Hernández cf 4 1 1 1 Turner ss 3 1 2 0 Biggio rf 5 1 0 0 Eaton rf 4 0 1 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 1 Kendrick 1b 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 1 1 Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 0 1 2 Thames dh 3 0 0 0 Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 Panik 2b 4 1 1 0 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 Espinal ss 4 0 1 0 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 McGuire c 4 0 1 0 Bonifácio lf 3 0 0 0

Toronto 010 110 020 — 5 Washington 001 000 000 — 1

E_Castro 2 (3). LOB_Toronto 6, Washington 3. 2B_Turner 2 (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (1), Gurriel Jr. (1). SB_Biggio (1), Hernández (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Roark W,1-0 5 3 1 1 0 5 Waguespack H,1 2 0 0 0 1 2 Font 1 0 0 0 0 2 Cole 1 1 0 0 0 2

Washington Voth L,0-1 5 4 3 2 0 2 Rainey 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Doolittle 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Harris 2-3 2 2 0 1 1 Harper 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Freeman 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Bourque 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Bourque.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:00. .

