Toronto 5, Washington 1

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Turner ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Biggio rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kendrick 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Thames dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Panik 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bonifácio lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|010
|110
|020
|—
|5
|Washington
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Castro 2 (3). LOB_Toronto 6, Washington 3. 2B_Turner 2 (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (1), Gurriel Jr. (1). SB_Biggio (1), Hernández (2).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Roark W,1-0
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Waguespack H,1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Font
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cole
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voth L,0-1
|5
|
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|Rainey
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Doolittle
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harris
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Harper
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bourque
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
WP_Bourque.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:00. .
