Toronto 5, Washington 1

July 28, 2020 9:33 pm
 
Toronto Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 7 5 Totals 30 1 4 1
Hernández cf 4 1 1 1 Turner ss 3 1 2 0
Biggio rf 5 1 0 0 Eaton rf 4 0 1 1
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 1 Kendrick 1b 4 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 1 1 Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 4 0 1 2 Thames dh 3 0 0 0
Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 Castro 2b 3 0 1 0
Panik 2b 4 1 1 0 Robles cf 3 0 0 0
Espinal ss 4 0 1 0 Gomes c 3 0 0 0
McGuire c 4 0 1 0 Bonifácio lf 3 0 0 0
Toronto 010 110 020 5
Washington 001 000 000 1

E_Castro 2 (3). LOB_Toronto 6, Washington 3. 2B_Turner 2 (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (1), Gurriel Jr. (1). SB_Biggio (1), Hernández (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Roark W,1-0 5 3 1 1 0 5
Waguespack H,1 2 0 0 0 1 2
Font 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cole 1 1 0 0 0 2
Washington
Voth L,0-1 5 4 3 2 0 2
Rainey 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Doolittle 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Harris 2-3 2 2 0 1 1
Harper 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Freeman 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Bourque 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Bourque.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:00. .

