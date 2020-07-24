Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4

Toronto Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 6 9 6 Totals 33 4 5 4 Bichette ss 5 1 1 0 Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 5 2 2 3 Perez c 0 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 1 0 0 Shaw 3b 3 1 1 0 Tsutsugo 3b 4 1 1 2 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 1 Martínez dh 5 0 1 0 Tellez dh 3 0 0 1 Margot lf 3 2 0 0 Hernández rf 3 0 1 1 Brosseau 2b 2 0 1 1 Fisher lf 3 0 1 0 a-Lowe ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Alford lf 0 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 2 1 Jansen c 3 1 1 0 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 Zunino c 2 0 0 0 b-Choi ph-1b 0 0 0 0

Toronto 000 330 000 — 6 Tampa Bay 000 120 010 — 4

E_Bichette (1). LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_Hernández (1), Shaw (1), Adames (1), Brosseau (1), Martínez (1). HR_Biggio (1), Tsutsugo (1). SF_Tellez (1), Hernández (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Ryu 4 2-3 4 3 3 3 4 Romano, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 2 2 Bass, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Dolis, H, 1 1 1 1 0 2 1 Giles, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 2

Tampa Bay Morton, L, 0-1 4 7 6 6 1 4 Thompson 2 1 0 0 1 0 Beeks 2 1 0 0 0 5 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 1 2

Romano pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Morton pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Ryu (Tsutsugo).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:27. .

