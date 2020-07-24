Listen Live Sports

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4

July 24, 2020 10:51 pm
 
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 9 6 Totals 33 4 5 4
Bichette ss 5 1 1 0 Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0
Biggio 2b 5 2 2 3 Perez c 0 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 1 0 0
Shaw 3b 3 1 1 0 Tsutsugo 3b 4 1 1 2
Grichuk cf 4 0 1 1 Martínez dh 5 0 1 0
Tellez dh 3 0 0 1 Margot lf 3 2 0 0
Hernández rf 3 0 1 1 Brosseau 2b 2 0 1 1
Fisher lf 3 0 1 0 a-Lowe ph-2b 2 0 0 0
Alford lf 0 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 2 1
Jansen c 3 1 1 0 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0
Zunino c 2 0 0 0
b-Choi ph-1b 0 0 0 0
Toronto 000 330 000 6
Tampa Bay 000 120 010 4

E_Bichette (1). LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_Hernández (1), Shaw (1), Adames (1), Brosseau (1), Martínez (1). HR_Biggio (1), Tsutsugo (1). SF_Tellez (1), Hernández (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ryu 4 2-3 4 3 3 3 4
Romano, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 2 2
Bass, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Dolis, H, 1 1 1 1 0 2 1
Giles, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Tampa Bay
Morton, L, 0-1 4 7 6 6 1 4
Thompson 2 1 0 0 1 0
Beeks 2 1 0 0 0 5
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 1 2

Romano pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Morton pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Ryu (Tsutsugo).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:27. .

