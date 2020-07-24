Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|5
|4
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Shaw 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tsutsugo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Martínez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tellez dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Margot lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Brosseau 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Fisher lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|a-Lowe ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alford lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|b-Choi ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|000
|330
|000
|—
|6
|Tampa Bay
|000
|120
|010
|—
|4
E_Bichette (1). LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_Hernández (1), Shaw (1), Adames (1), Brosseau (1), Martínez (1). HR_Biggio (1), Tsutsugo (1). SF_Tellez (1), Hernández (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Romano, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bass, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dolis, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Giles, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton, L, 0-1
|4
|
|7
|6
|6
|1
|4
|Thompson
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Beeks
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Romano pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Morton pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Ryu (Tsutsugo).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:27. .
