Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 9 6 3 11 Bichette ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .200 Biggio 2b 5 2 2 3 0 3 .400 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .200 Shaw 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .250 Tellez dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .000 Hernández rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .333 Fisher lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .333 Alford lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jansen c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 5 4 8 9 Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Perez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Renfroe rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .000 Tsutsugo 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .250 Martínez dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .200 Margot lf 3 2 0 0 2 0 .000 Brosseau 2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .500 a-Lowe ph-2b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Adames ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .667 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Zunino c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000 b-Choi ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 —

Toronto 000 330 000_6 9 1 Tampa Bay 000 120 010_4 5 0

a-struck out for Brosseau in the 5th. b-walked for Zunino in the 8th.

E_Bichette (1). LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_Hernández (1), Shaw (1), Adames (1), Brosseau (1), Martínez (1). HR_Biggio (1), off Morton; Tsutsugo (1), off Ryu. RBIs_Grichuk (1), Tellez (1), Hernández (1), Biggio 3 (3), Brosseau (1), Tsutsugo 2 (2), Adames (1). SF_Tellez, Hernández.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Bichette, Grichuk); Tampa Bay 6 (Renfroe 2, Kiermaier, Lowe 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 5; Tampa Bay 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Kiermaier.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu 4 2-3 4 3 3 3 4 97 5.79 Romano, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 2 2 21 0.00 Bass, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 17 0.00 Dolis, H, 1 1 1 1 0 2 1 27 0.00 Giles, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 0.00

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, L, 0-1 4 7 6 6 1 4 80 13.50 Thompson 2 1 0 0 1 0 31 0.00 Beeks 2 1 0 0 0 5 33 0.00 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Romano 1-0, Bass 1-0. HBP_Ryu (Tsutsugo).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:27. .

