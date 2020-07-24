Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|3
|11
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Biggio 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|3
|.400
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Shaw 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Tellez dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Fisher lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Alford lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|5
|4
|8
|9
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Tsutsugo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Martínez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Margot lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Brosseau 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Lowe ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.667
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|b-Choi ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Toronto
|000
|330
|000_6
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|120
|010_4
|5
|0
a-struck out for Brosseau in the 5th. b-walked for Zunino in the 8th.
E_Bichette (1). LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_Hernández (1), Shaw (1), Adames (1), Brosseau (1), Martínez (1). HR_Biggio (1), off Morton; Tsutsugo (1), off Ryu. RBIs_Grichuk (1), Tellez (1), Hernández (1), Biggio 3 (3), Brosseau (1), Tsutsugo 2 (2), Adames (1). SF_Tellez, Hernández.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Bichette, Grichuk); Tampa Bay 6 (Renfroe 2, Kiermaier, Lowe 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 5; Tampa Bay 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Kiermaier.
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|97
|5.79
|Romano, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|21
|0.00
|Bass, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
|Dolis, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|27
|0.00
|Giles, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, L, 0-1
|4
|
|7
|6
|6
|1
|4
|80
|13.50
|Thompson
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0.00
|Beeks
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|33
|0.00
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Romano 1-0, Bass 1-0. HBP_Ryu (Tsutsugo).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:27. .
