Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4

July 24, 2020 10:51 pm
 
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 9 6 3 11
Bichette ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .200
Biggio 2b 5 2 2 3 0 3 .400
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .200
Shaw 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333
Grichuk cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Tellez dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .000
Hernández rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .333
Fisher lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .333
Alford lf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 5 4 8 9
Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Perez c 0 0 0 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .000
Tsutsugo 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .250
Martínez dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .200
Margot lf 3 2 0 0 2 0 .000
Brosseau 2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .500
a-Lowe ph-2b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Adames ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .667
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Zunino c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000
b-Choi ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0
Toronto 000 330 000_6 9 1
Tampa Bay 000 120 010_4 5 0

a-struck out for Brosseau in the 5th. b-walked for Zunino in the 8th.

E_Bichette (1). LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_Hernández (1), Shaw (1), Adames (1), Brosseau (1), Martínez (1). HR_Biggio (1), off Morton; Tsutsugo (1), off Ryu. RBIs_Grichuk (1), Tellez (1), Hernández (1), Biggio 3 (3), Brosseau (1), Tsutsugo 2 (2), Adames (1). SF_Tellez, Hernández.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Bichette, Grichuk); Tampa Bay 6 (Renfroe 2, Kiermaier, Lowe 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 5; Tampa Bay 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Kiermaier.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu 4 2-3 4 3 3 3 4 97 5.79
Romano, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 2 2 21 0.00
Bass, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 17 0.00
Dolis, H, 1 1 1 1 0 2 1 27 0.00
Giles, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 0.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton, L, 0-1 4 7 6 6 1 4 80 13.50
Thompson 2 1 0 0 1 0 31 0.00
Beeks 2 1 0 0 0 5 33 0.00
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Romano 1-0, Bass 1-0. HBP_Ryu (Tsutsugo).

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:27. .

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army National Guard Soldier crams a career into one year