Torrence wins at Indy in NHRA’s return from virus break

July 12, 2020 5:06 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Billy Torrence won in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series return, beating Doug Kalitta in the Top Fuyel final Sunday in the NHRA Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway.

The drivers raced in front of limited fans in the first of two straight events at the track in the NHRA’s return from a more than four-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic. The NHRA Summernationals are next week.

Matt Hagan won in Funny Car, Jason Line in Pro Stock and Ryan Oehler in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Hagan raced to his 34th victory, beating Tommy Johnson Jr. with a 4.328 at 215.00 in a Dodge Charger.

Line drove to his 51st win, running a 6.647 at 207.21 in a Chevrolet Camaro to edge Jeg Coughlin.

Oehler won for the first time, topping Mike Smith with a 6.974 at 194.16 on an EBR.

