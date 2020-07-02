Listen Live Sports

Tottenham loses 3-1 at Sheffield United in Premier League

July 2, 2020 3:23 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Tottenham was denied an equalizer by a disputed VAR decision before losing 3-1 at Sheffield United on Thursday in a further blow to the team’s European qualification hopes.

Harry Kane thought he had immediately canceled out Sander Berge’s opener in the first half but Lucas Moura was then penalized by the video assistant referee for handling in the buildup to the goal. But the Brazilian only touched the ball after he appeared to be fouled and fell to the ground.

Tottenham then gifted the hosts goals in the second half, with Lys Mousset and Oli McBurnie exploiting slack defending to score.

Kane did eventually score but it was only a late consolation for Jose Mourinho’s side.

The Blades climbed above Spurs into seventh place with six games remaining.

After reaching last season’s Champions League final — losing to Liverpool — Tottenham is increasingly unlikely to be in the competition next season.

Tottenham slipped to ninth, seven points behind fifth-place Manchester United.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

