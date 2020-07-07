Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s Transactions

July 7, 2020 10:30 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed T Jedrick Wills Jr.

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Garrett Mitchell on a minor league contract.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed 2B Nick Yorke to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Named Calvin Booth as General Manager.

HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Re-signed F Frank DiChiara to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

NEW JERSEY CITY UNIVERSITY — Named Ira Thor Interim Senior Director of University Communications and Media Relations.

ST. AUGUSTINE’S UNIVERSITY — Named Mijon Knight head athletic trainer.

TENNESSEE — Promoted Ashley Smith to Assistant Athletic Director for Player Relations.

