Tuesday’s Transactions

July 14, 2020 3:01 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed SS Richie Martin on the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Hector Vealaquea to Bowie Baysox.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Wilmer Font on 10-day IL.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Pedro Baez from the 10-day IL.

National Football League

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LT Jason Peters to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Drew Callin and F Ross Olsson for 2020-2021.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY — Announced that Brittany Morris has been named assistant women’s basketball coach.

SAINT AUGUSTINE’S UNIVERSITY — Announced that Tacara Moxey as new head volleyball coach.

