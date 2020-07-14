Tuesday’s Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed SS Richie Martin on the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Hector Vealaquea to Bowie Baysox.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Yoshi Hirano 10-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Wilmer Font on 10-day IL.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Yasiel Puig.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Pedro Baez from the 10-day IL.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Agreed to a four-year contract extension with DT Chris Jones.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LT Jason Peters to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed RW Troy Terry to a three-year contract extension.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Sign D Jack Rathbone to a three-year entry level contract.
BOISE STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with RW Zach Walker.
READING ROYALS — Re-signed D Garrett Cecere.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Drew Callin and F Ross Olsson.
SAGINAW SPIRIT — Sign F Albin Grewe.
DREW UNIVERSITY — Named Gary Preston Jr. as head coach for men’s volleyball and assistant women’s volleyball coach.
ERSKINE COLLEGE — Named Andrew Preston as sports information director and Ben Auten as assistant sports information director.
EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY — Announced that Brittany Morris has been named assistant women’s basketball coach.
SAINT AUGUSTINE’S UNIVERSITY — Announced that Tacara Moxey as new head volleyball coach.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.