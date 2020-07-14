Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s Transactions

July 14, 2020 10:29 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed SS Richie Martin on the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Hector Vealaquea to Bowie Baysox.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Yoshi Hirano 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Wilmer Font on 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Yasiel Puig.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Pedro Baez from the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Agreed to a four-year contract extension with DT Chris Jones.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LT Jason Peters to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed RW Troy Terry to a three-year contract extension.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Sign D Jack Rathbone to a three-year entry level contract.

East Coast Hockey League

BOISE STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with RW Zach Walker.

READING ROYALS — Re-signed D Garrett Cecere.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Drew Callin and F Ross Olsson.

Ontario Hockey League

SAGINAW SPIRIT — Sign F Albin Grewe.

COLLEGE

DREW UNIVERSITY — Named Gary Preston Jr. as head coach for men’s volleyball and assistant women’s volleyball coach.

ERSKINE COLLEGE — Named Andrew Preston as sports information director and Ben Auten as assistant sports information director.

EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY — Announced that Brittany Morris has been named assistant women’s basketball coach.

SAINT AUGUSTINE’S UNIVERSITY — Announced that Tacara Moxey as new head volleyball coach.

