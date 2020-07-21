Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned INF Gavin Lux.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Isaiah Simmons.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Troy Pride, S’s Kenny Robinson and Jeremy Chinn and DE Yetur Gross-Matos.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Cole Kmet, DB’s Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor, LB Trevis Gipson, WR Darnell Mooney and OL’s Arlington Hambright and Lachavious Simmons.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB’s Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey and OT/G Hakeem Adeniji.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Reggie Robinson.
WASHINGTON — Named Julie Donaldson as Senior Vice President of Media.
|HOCKEY
|East Coast Hockey League
READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Hayden Hodgson on a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Placed G Maxime Crepeau on the IL.
