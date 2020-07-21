Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned INF Gavin Lux.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Isaiah Simmons.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Troy Pride, S’s Kenny Robinson and Jeremy Chinn and DE Yetur Gross-Matos.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Cole Kmet, DB’s Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor, LB Trevis Gipson, WR Darnell Mooney and OL’s Arlington Hambright and Lachavious Simmons.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB’s Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey and OT/G Hakeem Adeniji.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Reggie Robinson.

WASHINGTON — Named Julie Donaldson as Senior Vice President of Media.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Hayden Hodgson on a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Placed G Maxime Crepeau on the IL.

