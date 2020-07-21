Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Dylan Covey from the Tampa Bay Rays.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LF Travis Demeritte to the Tigers alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Jake Newberry to the Royals alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Jacob Rhame outright to the Angels alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Masahiro Tanaka on the 7-day concussion IL retroactive to July 19. Optioned LHP Jordan Montgomery to the Yankees alternate training site. Signed LHP Luis Avilan, RHP David Hale and C Chris Iannetta to one-year contracts and selected them to the 40-man roster. Reassigned INF Matt Duffy, C Erik Kratz, OF’s Estevan Florial and Zach Granite, LHP Tyler Lyons and RHP’s Deivi Garcia, Brooks Kriske, Nick Nelson, Clarke Schmidt, Nick Tropeano, Miguel Yajure and Tony Zych to the Yankees alternate training site. Placed RHP Dan Otero on the restricted list.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced Rule 5 Selection OF Mark Rayton returned to Oakland from Cincinnati Reds.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed INF Breyvic Valera on the restricted list.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Colin Poche on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Kevan Smith from the Rays alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Philip Pfeifer and RHP Jacob Webb from the Braves alternate training site. Placed RHP Jacob Webb and LHP Philip Pfeifer on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LF Charlie Culberson from the Braves alternate training site. Signed RHP Jhoulys Chacin to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Released 2B Derek Dietrich.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned INF Gavin Lux to the Dodgers alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP’s Zach McCambley and Kyle Hurt to minor league contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contracts of 1B Logan Morrison and RHP Justin Grimm from the Brewers alternate training site. Placed RHP Ray Black on the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of LHP Robbie Erlin from the Pirates alternate training site. Placed RF Gregory Polanco on the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Isaiah Simmons and OT Josh Jones.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB’s Troy Pride and Stantley Thomas-Oliver, S’s Kenny Robinson and Jeremy Chinn, DT Bravvion Roy and DE Yetur Gross-Matos.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Cole Kmet, DB’s Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor, LB Trevis Gipson, WR Darnell Mooney and OL’s Arlington Hambright and Lachavious Simmons.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB’s Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey and OT/G Hakeem Adeniji.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Reggie Robinson.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Michael Ojemudia.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Josiah Deguara.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB John Reid, DT Ross Blacklock, WR Isaiah Coulter, OLB Jonathan Greenard and T Charlie Heck.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Agreed to terms with WR Henry Ruggs on his rookie contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released CB Trevor Williams. Waived C Keegan Render.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Alex Highsmith.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Raymond Calais.

WASHINGTON — Named Julie Donaldson as Senior Vice President of Media.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Hayden Hodgson on a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Placed G Maxime Crepeau on the IL.

