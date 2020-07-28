Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Matt Harvey to a minor league contract.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Place LHP Alex Wood on the IL. Recalled RHP Josh Sborz from alternate site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed T Tristan Wirfs, S Antoine Winfield Jr., RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, WR Tyler Johnson, DL Khalil Davis, LB Chapelle Russell, and RB Raymond Calais.

WASHINGTON — Signed T Kevin Pamphile and LB Donald Payne.

Advertisement

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Anthony Richard to a one-year, two way contract.

COLLEGE

TUSCULUM — Added Kade Bell as Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks coach, John Peacock as Offensive Line/Recruiting Coordinator/Run Game Coordinator, Rylan Wells as Running Backs/Co-Special Teams Coordinator/Video Coordinator, Trent Turknett as Tight Ends/Director of Football Operations, and Malik Slater as Graduate Assistant/Defensive Line coach.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.