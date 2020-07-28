Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Matt Harvey to a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Place LHP Alex Wood on the IL. Recalled RHP Josh Sborz from alternate site.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed T Tristan Wirfs, S Antoine Winfield Jr., RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, WR Tyler Johnson, DL Khalil Davis, LB Chapelle Russell, and RB Raymond Calais.
WASHINGTON — Signed T Kevin Pamphile and LB Donald Payne.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Anthony Richard to a one-year, two way contract.
TUSCULUM — Added Kade Bell as Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks coach, John Peacock as Offensive Line/Recruiting Coordinator/Run Game Coordinator, Rylan Wells as Running Backs/Co-Special Teams Coordinator/Video Coordinator, Trent Turknett as Tight Ends/Director of Football Operations, and Malik Slater as Graduate Assistant/Defensive Line coach.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.