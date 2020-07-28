Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Exercised 2021 contract options for manager Dusty Baker, third base coach Gary Pettis and pitching coach Brent Strom. Selected the contract of RHP Andre Scrubb from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Joe Biagini on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 27.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Matt Harvey to a minor league contract. Placed LHP’s Mike Montgomery and Foster Griffin on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Nick Heath and RHP Jake Newberry from the alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RHP Mike Foltynewicz for assignment. Recalled RHP Chad Sokotka from the alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated C Tucker Barnhart from the paternity list. Placed RHP Robert Stephenson on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed LHP Alex Wood on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Josh Sborz from the alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Claimed RHP Mike Morin off waivers from Milwaukee.

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of LHP David Peterson from the alternate training site. Designated RHP Tyler Bashlor for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP’s Kyle Crick and Clay Holmes on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from the alternate training site. Selected the contract of LHP Miguel Del Pozo from the alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Miles Mikolas on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 25. Recalled RHP Jake Woodford from the alternate training site. Activated RHP Giovanny Gallegos from the IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of C Chadwick Tromp from the alternate training site. Designated C Rob Brantly for assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed S Jaylinn Hawkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Tee Higgins to a rookie contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed DE Albert Huggins off waivers from Philadelphia. Waived LB Jamir Jones.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed TE Mo Alie-Cox, DE’s Jegs Jegede and Kemoko Turay on the active/physically unable to perform list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Claimed OL Garret McGhin off waivers from Buffalo.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed CB Xavien Howard on the active/physically unable to perform list. Placed Calvin Munson on the active non-football injury list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DT Michael Pierce on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Nevelle Clarke and WR Quartney Davis on the active/non-football injury list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — LB Dont’a Hightower, RB Brandon Bolden, OL Marcus Cannon and FB Danny Vitale are opting out of the 2020 season. Re-signed WR Will Hastings.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed CB Shakial Taylor off waivers from Denver.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Emmanuel Moseley to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed T Tristan Wirfs, S Antoine Winfield Jr., RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, WR Tyler Johnson, DL Khalil Davis, LB Chapelle Russell, and RB Raymond Calais. Placed S Justin Evans on the active/physically unable to perform list. Waived LB Kendell Beckwith.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed LB Jayon Brown and WR Corey Davis on the active/physically unable to perform list. Placed T Isaiah Wilson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Vic Beasley on the reserve list. T Anthony McKinney is opting out of the 2020 season. Waived LB Jordan Williams.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed T Kevin Pamphile and LB Donald Payne.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Anthony Richard to a one-year, two way contract.

COLLEGE

TUSCULUM — Added Kade Bell as Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks coach, John Peacock as Offensive Line/Recruiting Coordinator/Run Game Coordinator, Rylan Wells as Running Backs/Co-Special Teams Coordinator/Video Coordinator, Trent Turknett as Tight Ends/Director of Football Operations, and Malik Slater as Graduate Assistant/Defensive Line coach.

