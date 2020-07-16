Listen Live Sports

Undefeated Texas boxer Travell Mazion dead at 24

July 16, 2020 3:41 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Promising young boxer Travell “Black Magic” Mazion was killed when his car slammed head-on into an oncoming car on a highway near Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday when a car Mazion, 24, was driving veered crossed the median on Farm-to-Market Road 1431 near the Austin suburb of Cedar Park, according to a DPS statement. Mazion’s car slammed head-on into a car driven by Richard Salter.

Mazion was killed instantly, while Salter, 61, of the Austin suburb of Lago Vista, died later at a hospital in nearby Round Rock.

Mazion, a junior middleweight prospect, had an undefeated 17-0 record with 13 knockouts. His last fight was a win at the San Antonio Alamodome in January. He was nine days shy of his 25th birthday.

The Associated Press

