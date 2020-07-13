Listen Live Sports

USA Swimming adds meet in Southern California to pro series

July 13, 2020 5:21 pm
 
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — USA Swimming has added a stop in Southern California to the TYR Pro Swim Series.

The meet will be Nov. 12 to Nov. 15 in Irvine at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center. Finals will be held in the morning and preliminaries at night to mimic the schedule for the Tokyo Olympics next year. It will be the second of six stops in the series, which begins Nov. 5 in Richmond, Virginia.

Other stops will be Knoxville, Tennessee; San Antonio; Mission Viejo, California; and Indianapolis.

USA Swimming says its events are subject to local, state and federal health guidelines regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

