Vancouver 2, Chicago 0

July 23, 2020 12:52 pm
 
Vancouver 0 2 2
Chicago 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Vancouver, Reyna, 0 (Adnan), 65th minute; 2, Vancouver, Dajome, 0 (Reyna), 71st.

Goalies_Vancouver, Thomas Hasal, Jonathan Sirois; Chicago, Kenneth Kronholm, Bobby Shuttleworth, Connor Sparrow.

Yellow Cards_Hasal, Vancouver, 71st; Gimenez, Chicago, 81st; Herbers, Chicago, 90th+3.

Referee_Armando Villarreal.

___

Lineups

Vancouver_Thomas Hasal; Ali Adnan, Derek Cornelius, Jasser Khemiri (Cristian Dajome, 45th+2), Jake Nerwinski, Ranko Veselinovic; Hwang In-beom, Leonard Owusu (Cristian Gutierrez, 62nd), Ryan Raposo (Yordy Reyna, 57th), Russell Teibert; Theo Bair (David Milinkovic, 62nd).

Chicago_Kenneth Kronholm; Jonathan Bornstein (Miguel Navarro, 60th), Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda (Elliot Collier, 76th), Boris Sekulic; Ignacio Aliseda (C.J. Sapong, 59th), Przemyslaw Frankowski, Gaston Gimenez, Alvaro Medran; Robert Beric, Fabian Herbers.

