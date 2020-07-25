Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Washington 101, Indiana 76

July 25, 2020 7:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

INDIANA (76)

Achonwa 2-3 0-0 4, Dupree 5-14 3-4 13, T.Mitchell 6-14 2-2 15, Allemand 3-3 0-0 8, K.Mitchell 8-17 4-4 25, Mavunga 0-5 0-0 0, McCowan 0-4 1-2 1, Burke 1-3 0-0 2, Vivians 3-8 2-3 8. Totals 28-71 12-15 76.

WASHINGTON (101)

Hines-Allen 11-17 2-2 27, Powers 5-7 5-5 16, Meesseman 7-13 0-0 14, Atkins 4-6 0-0 10, L.Mitchell 2-3 1-3 5, Hawkins 0-1 0-0 0, Delle Donne 0-0 0-0 0, Coates 1-3 4-4 6, Carson 3-8 0-0 6, Leslie 2-5 2-2 7, Peddy 3-5 4-4 10. Totals 38-68 18-20 101.

Indiana 26 9 21 20 76
Washington 36 26 30 9 101

3-Point Goals_Indiana 8-26 (K.Mitchell 5-7, Allemand 2-2, T.Mitchell 1-7, Burke 0-2, Dupree 0-2, Mavunga 0-2, Vivians 0-3), Washington 7-17 (Hines-Allen 3-4, Atkins 2-2, Leslie 1-2, Powers 1-3, Carson 0-2, Meesseman 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 28 (Achonwa 7), Washington 41 (Hines-Allen 10). Assists_Indiana 12 (Allemand, K.Mitchell 3), Washington 16 (L.Mitchell 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 21, Washington 19.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army National Guard Soldier crams a career into one year