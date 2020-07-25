Washington 101, Indiana 76

INDIANA (76)

Achonwa 2-3 0-0 4, Dupree 5-14 3-4 13, T.Mitchell 6-14 2-2 15, Allemand 3-3 0-0 8, K.Mitchell 8-17 4-4 25, Mavunga 0-5 0-0 0, McCowan 0-4 1-2 1, Burke 1-3 0-0 2, Vivians 3-8 2-3 8. Totals 28-71 12-15 76.

WASHINGTON (101)

Hines-Allen 11-17 2-2 27, Powers 5-7 5-5 16, Meesseman 7-13 0-0 14, Atkins 4-6 0-0 10, L.Mitchell 2-3 1-3 5, Hawkins 0-1 0-0 0, Delle Donne 0-0 0-0 0, Coates 1-3 4-4 6, Carson 3-8 0-0 6, Leslie 2-5 2-2 7, Peddy 3-5 4-4 10. Totals 38-68 18-20 101.

Indiana 26 9 21 20 — 76 Washington 36 26 30 9 — 101

3-Point Goals_Indiana 8-26 (K.Mitchell 5-7, Allemand 2-2, T.Mitchell 1-7, Burke 0-2, Dupree 0-2, Mavunga 0-2, Vivians 0-3), Washington 7-17 (Hines-Allen 3-4, Atkins 2-2, Leslie 1-2, Powers 1-3, Carson 0-2, Meesseman 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 28 (Achonwa 7), Washington 41 (Hines-Allen 10). Assists_Indiana 12 (Allemand, K.Mitchell 3), Washington 16 (L.Mitchell 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 21, Washington 19.

