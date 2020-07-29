Washington 4, Toronto 0

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|5
|4
|5
|11
|
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Eaton rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.316
|Cabrera dh
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.235
|Thames 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Bonifácio pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Difo 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Stevenson lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Taylor lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|3
|0
|3
|16
|
|Hernández cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.364
|Panik 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Alford pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Drury 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Espinal ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Fisher rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|4_4
|5
|1
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|0_0
|3
|0
1-ran for Panik in the 8th. 2-ran for Castro in the 10th.
E_Scherzer (0). LOB_Washington 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Thames (1), Fisher (1). 3B_Cabrera (1). RBIs_Eaton (2), Cabrera 3 (2). SB_Eaton (0), Alford (0).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Thames 2, Cabrera, Kieboom, Robles); Toronto 3 (Gurriel Jr., Espinal). RISP_Washington 2 for 13; Toronto 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Cabrera, Suzuki. GIDP_Hernández, Biggio.
DP_Washington 2 (Thames, Turner, Thames; Turner, Castro, Thames).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|7
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|10
|112
|6.75
|Hudson W,0-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|0.00
|Rainey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|0.00
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pearson
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|75
|0.00
|Dolis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.00
|Gaviglio
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|81.00
|Romano
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0.00
|Bass
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Yamaguchi L,0-1
|1
|
|2
|4
|3
|2
|2
|34
|Inf
Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 2-0, Romano 2-0. WP_Rainey.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:33.
