Washington 4, Toronto 0

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 5 4 5 11 Turner ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .333 Eaton rf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .316 Cabrera dh 5 0 1 3 0 1 .235 Thames 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .400 Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .294 Bonifácio pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Difo 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kieboom 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .250 Stevenson lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000 Taylor lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .333

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 3 0 3 16 Hernández cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .286 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .227 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Tellez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .143 Jansen c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .364 Panik 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .125 Alford pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Drury 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Espinal ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .143 Fisher rf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .250

Washington 000 000 000 4_4 5 1 Toronto 000 000 000 0_0 3 0

1-ran for Panik in the 8th. 2-ran for Castro in the 10th.

E_Scherzer (0). LOB_Washington 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Thames (1), Fisher (1). 3B_Cabrera (1). RBIs_Eaton (2), Cabrera 3 (2). SB_Eaton (0), Alford (0).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Thames 2, Cabrera, Kieboom, Robles); Toronto 3 (Gurriel Jr., Espinal). RISP_Washington 2 for 13; Toronto 0 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Cabrera, Suzuki. GIDP_Hernández, Biggio.

DP_Washington 2 (Thames, Turner, Thames; Turner, Castro, Thames).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer 7 1-3 3 0 0 3 10 112 6.75 Hudson W,0-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 21 0.00 Rainey 1 0 0 0 0 3 23 0.00

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pearson 5 2 0 0 2 5 75 0.00 Dolis 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.00 Gaviglio 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 21 81.00 Romano 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 0.00 Bass 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.00 Yamaguchi L,0-1 1 2 4 3 2 2 34 Inf

Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 2-0, Romano 2-0. WP_Rainey.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:33.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.