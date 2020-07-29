Listen Live Sports

Washington 4, Toronto 0

July 29, 2020 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 5 4 5 11
Turner ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .333
Eaton rf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .316
Cabrera dh 5 0 1 3 0 1 .235
Thames 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .400
Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .294
Bonifácio pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Difo 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kieboom 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .250
Stevenson lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Taylor lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .333
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 3 0 3 16
Hernández cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .286
Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .227
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Tellez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .143
Jansen c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .364
Panik 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .125
Alford pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Drury 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Espinal ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .143
Fisher rf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .250
Washington 000 000 000 4_4 5 1
Toronto 000 000 000 0_0 3 0

1-ran for Panik in the 8th. 2-ran for Castro in the 10th.

E_Scherzer (0). LOB_Washington 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Thames (1), Fisher (1). 3B_Cabrera (1). RBIs_Eaton (2), Cabrera 3 (2). SB_Eaton (0), Alford (0).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Thames 2, Cabrera, Kieboom, Robles); Toronto 3 (Gurriel Jr., Espinal). RISP_Washington 2 for 13; Toronto 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Cabrera, Suzuki. GIDP_Hernández, Biggio.

DP_Washington 2 (Thames, Turner, Thames; Turner, Castro, Thames).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer 7 1-3 3 0 0 3 10 112 6.75
Hudson W,0-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 21 0.00
Rainey 1 0 0 0 0 3 23 0.00
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pearson 5 2 0 0 2 5 75 0.00
Dolis 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.00
Gaviglio 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 21 81.00
Romano 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 0.00
Bass 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.00
Yamaguchi L,0-1 1 2 4 3 2 2 34 Inf

Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 2-0, Romano 2-0. WP_Rainey.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:33.

