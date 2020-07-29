Washington 4, Toronto 0

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|5
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|3
|0
|
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|5
|0
|1
|3
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thames 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bonifácio pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Panik 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Difo 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alford pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Drury 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Espinal ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fisher rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|4
|—
|4
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
E_Scherzer (0). DP_Washington 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Washington 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Thames (1), Fisher (1). 3B_Cabrera (1). SB_Eaton (0), Alford (0).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer
|7
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|10
|Hudson W,0-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Rainey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pearson
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Dolis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gaviglio
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Romano
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bass
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yamaguchi L,0-1
|1
|
|2
|4
|3
|2
|2
WP_Rainey.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:33.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.