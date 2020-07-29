Listen Live Sports

Washington 4, Toronto 0

July 29, 2020 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
      
Washington Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 5 4 Totals 32 0 3 0
Turner ss 5 0 1 0 Hernández cf 3 0 0 0
Eaton rf 3 1 1 1 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0
Cabrera dh 5 0 1 3 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0
Thames 1b 5 0 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0
Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 Tellez dh 4 0 1 0
Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 Jansen c 4 0 0 0
Bonifácio pr 0 1 0 0 Panik 3b 3 0 1 0
Difo 2b 0 0 0 0 Alford pr 0 0 0 0
Kieboom 3b 3 1 1 0 Drury 3b 1 0 0 0
Stevenson lf 3 1 0 0 Espinal ss 4 0 0 0
Taylor lf 0 0 0 0 Fisher rf 2 0 1 0
Robles cf 4 0 0 0
Washington 000 000 000 4 4
Toronto 000 000 000 0 0

E_Scherzer (0). DP_Washington 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Washington 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Thames (1), Fisher (1). 3B_Cabrera (1). SB_Eaton (0), Alford (0).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Scherzer 7 1-3 3 0 0 3 10
Hudson W,0-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Rainey 1 0 0 0 0 3
Toronto
Pearson 5 2 0 0 2 5
Dolis 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gaviglio 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Romano 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Bass 1 0 0 0 0 0
Yamaguchi L,0-1 1 2 4 3 2 2

WP_Rainey.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:33.

