Washington 4, Toronto 0

Washington Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 5 4 Totals 32 0 3 0 Turner ss 5 0 1 0 Hernández cf 3 0 0 0 Eaton rf 3 1 1 1 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 5 0 1 3 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Thames 1b 5 0 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 Tellez dh 4 0 1 0 Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 Jansen c 4 0 0 0 Bonifácio pr 0 1 0 0 Panik 3b 3 0 1 0 Difo 2b 0 0 0 0 Alford pr 0 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 3 1 1 0 Drury 3b 1 0 0 0 Stevenson lf 3 1 0 0 Espinal ss 4 0 0 0 Taylor lf 0 0 0 0 Fisher rf 2 0 1 0 Robles cf 4 0 0 0

Washington 000 000 000 4 — 4 Toronto 000 000 000 0 — 0

E_Scherzer (0). DP_Washington 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Washington 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Thames (1), Fisher (1). 3B_Cabrera (1). SB_Eaton (0), Alford (0).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Scherzer 7 1-3 3 0 0 3 10 Hudson W,0-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 Rainey 1 0 0 0 0 3

Toronto Pearson 5 2 0 0 2 5 Dolis 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gaviglio 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Romano 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Bass 1 0 0 0 0 0 Yamaguchi L,0-1 1 2 4 3 2 2

WP_Rainey.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:33.

