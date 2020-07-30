Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Washington 89, Seattle 71

July 30, 2020 8:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

SEATTLE (71)

Clark 1-2 2-2 5, Stewart 5-14 4-4 15, Howard 3-7 0-0 6, Bird 2-7 0-0 5, Loyd 2-7 0-0 5, Tuck 0-2 2-2 2, Langhorne 2-3 0-0 4, Magbegor 3-3 0-0 6, Russell 2-4 3-3 7, Canada 2-6 1-2 5, Prince 0-4 0-0 0, Whitcomb 4-7 2-2 11. Totals 26-66 14-15 71.

WASHINGTON (89)

Atkins 7-15 3-3 22, Meesseman 4-10 2-2 10, Hines-Allen 8-13 1-2 17, Mitchell 4-7 0-0 12, Powers 3-11 2-2 9, Coates 0-2 0-0 0, Carson 3-6 0-0 8, Leslie 3-8 0-0 8, Peddy 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 33-76 8-9 89.

Seattle 14 18 18 21 71
Washington 21 29 21 18 89

3-Point Goals_Seattle 5-25 (Whitcomb 1-3, Loyd 1-4, Bird 1-5, Stewart 1-5, Tuck 0-2, Prince 0-3), Washington 15-32 (Atkins 5-10, Mitchell 4-6, Carson 2-3, Leslie 2-4, Peddy 1-2, Powers 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 38 (Stewart 10), Washington 36 (Powers 8). Assists_Seattle 16 (Clark 4), Washington 25 (Mitchell 6). Total Fouls_Seattle 14, Washington 15. A_0 (1,500)

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

World War II veteran turns 101 next week