Washington 89, Seattle 71

SEATTLE (71)

Clark 1-2 2-2 5, Stewart 5-14 4-4 15, Howard 3-7 0-0 6, Bird 2-7 0-0 5, Loyd 2-7 0-0 5, Tuck 0-2 2-2 2, Langhorne 2-3 0-0 4, Magbegor 3-3 0-0 6, Russell 2-4 3-3 7, Canada 2-6 1-2 5, Prince 0-4 0-0 0, Whitcomb 4-7 2-2 11. Totals 26-66 14-15 71.

WASHINGTON (89)

Atkins 7-15 3-3 22, Meesseman 4-10 2-2 10, Hines-Allen 8-13 1-2 17, Mitchell 4-7 0-0 12, Powers 3-11 2-2 9, Coates 0-2 0-0 0, Carson 3-6 0-0 8, Leslie 3-8 0-0 8, Peddy 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 33-76 8-9 89.

Seattle 14 18 18 21 — 71 Washington 21 29 21 18 — 89

3-Point Goals_Seattle 5-25 (Whitcomb 1-3, Loyd 1-4, Bird 1-5, Stewart 1-5, Tuck 0-2, Prince 0-3), Washington 15-32 (Atkins 5-10, Mitchell 4-6, Carson 2-3, Leslie 2-4, Peddy 1-2, Powers 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 38 (Stewart 10), Washington 36 (Powers 8). Assists_Seattle 16 (Clark 4), Washington 25 (Mitchell 6). Total Fouls_Seattle 14, Washington 15. A_0 (1,500)

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.