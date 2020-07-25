Listen Live Sports

Washington 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

July 25, 2020 10:58 pm
 
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 2 7 2 2 7
LeMahieu 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .333
Estrada 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
a-Ford ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Judge rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .667
Torres ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Stanton dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .667
Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .000
Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
G.Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .500
Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 9 13 8 1 6
Turner ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Eaton rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .500
Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .000
Kendrick 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .000
Cabrera 3b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .000
Suzuki c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .000
Kieboom dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Robles cf 4 1 3 4 0 1 .000
Taylor lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .333
New York 001 100 000_2 7 2
Washington 030 220 11x_9 13 5

a-singled for Estrada in the 9th.

E_King (1), Torres (0), Kendrick (1), Castro (0), Turner 2 (0), Finnegan (1). LOB_New York 9, Washington 5. 2B_Urshela (1), Stanton (1), Robles (1), Kendrick (1), Cabrera (1). 3B_Castro (1). HR_Stanton (1), off Fedde; Robles (1), off King; Cabrera (1), off Heller; Taylor (1), off Avilán. RBIs_LeMahieu (1), Stanton (3), Robles 4 (0), Kendrick (0), Cabrera 2 (0), Taylor (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (LeMahieu, Torres, G.Sánchez); Washington 4 (Kendrick, Eaton, Kieboom, Castro). RISP_New York 1 for 10; Washington 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Gardner, Turner. GIDP_Judge, Stanton, Turner.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu, Voit); Washington 2 (Cabrera, Castro, Kendrick; Turner, Castro, Kendrick).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton, L, 0-1 1 5 3 3 1 1 41 27.00
King 3 1-3 4 4 4 0 2 37 10.80
Holder 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 17 0.00
Hale 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00
Heller 1 1 1 1 0 0 19 9.00
Avilán 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 9.00
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fedde 4 4 2 1 1 3 68 2.25
Rainey, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 0.00
Harper 2 1 0 0 0 4 31 0.00
Bourque 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 0.00
Finnegan 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_King 3-1, Holder 1-1, Hale 2-0. WP_Harper.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:13. .

