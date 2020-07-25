Washington 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|7
|2
|2
|7
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Estrada 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|a-Ford ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.667
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.667
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|G.Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|9
|13
|8
|1
|6
|
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Kendrick 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.000
|Suzuki c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Kieboom dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.000
|Taylor lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|New York
|001
|100
|000_2
|7
|2
|Washington
|030
|220
|11x_9
|13
|5
a-singled for Estrada in the 9th.
E_King (1), Torres (0), Kendrick (1), Castro (0), Turner 2 (0), Finnegan (1). LOB_New York 9, Washington 5. 2B_Urshela (1), Stanton (1), Robles (1), Kendrick (1), Cabrera (1). 3B_Castro (1). HR_Stanton (1), off Fedde; Robles (1), off King; Cabrera (1), off Heller; Taylor (1), off Avilán. RBIs_LeMahieu (1), Stanton (3), Robles 4 (0), Kendrick (0), Cabrera 2 (0), Taylor (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (LeMahieu, Torres, G.Sánchez); Washington 4 (Kendrick, Eaton, Kieboom, Castro). RISP_New York 1 for 10; Washington 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Gardner, Turner. GIDP_Judge, Stanton, Turner.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu, Voit); Washington 2 (Cabrera, Castro, Kendrick; Turner, Castro, Kendrick).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, L, 0-1
|1
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|41
|27.00
|King
|3
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
|37
|10.80
|Holder
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Hale
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Heller
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|9.00
|Avilán
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|9.00
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde
|4
|
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|68
|2.25
|Rainey, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|0.00
|Harper
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|31
|0.00
|Bourque
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Finnegan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_King 3-1, Holder 1-1, Hale 2-0. WP_Harper.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:13. .
