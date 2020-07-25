Washington 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|37
|9
|13
|8
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|a-Ford ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kendrick 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Suzuki c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kieboom dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|
|G.Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|001
|100
|000
|—
|2
|Washington
|030
|220
|11x
|—
|9
E_King (1), Torres (0), Kendrick (1), Castro (0), Turner 2 (0), Finnegan (1). DP_New York 1, Washington 2. LOB_New York 9, Washington 5. 2B_Urshela (1), Stanton (1), Robles (1), Kendrick (1), Cabrera (1). 3B_Castro (1). HR_Stanton (1), Robles (1), Cabrera (1), Taylor (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Paxton, L, 0-1
|1
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|King
|3
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Holder
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hale
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heller
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Avilán
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fedde
|4
|
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Rainey, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Harper
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bourque
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Finnegan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Paxton pitched to 5 batters in the 2nd.
WP_Harper.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:13. .
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.