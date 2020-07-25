Listen Live Sports

Washington 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

July 25, 2020 10:58 pm
 
New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 2 7 2 Totals 37 9 13 8
LeMahieu 2b 3 0 1 1 Turner ss 5 0 0 0
Estrada 2b 1 0 1 0 Eaton rf 5 1 1 0
a-Ford ph 1 0 1 0 Castro 2b 4 0 1 0
Judge rf 5 0 0 0 Kendrick 1b 4 1 1 1
Torres ss 4 0 0 0 Cabrera 3b 4 2 3 2
Stanton dh 3 1 2 1 Suzuki c 4 2 2 0
Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 Kieboom dh 4 1 1 0
Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 Robles cf 4 1 3 4
G.Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 Taylor lf 3 1 1 1
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0
Gardner lf 3 0 0 0
New York 001 100 000 2
Washington 030 220 11x 9

E_King (1), Torres (0), Kendrick (1), Castro (0), Turner 2 (0), Finnegan (1). DP_New York 1, Washington 2. LOB_New York 9, Washington 5. 2B_Urshela (1), Stanton (1), Robles (1), Kendrick (1), Cabrera (1). 3B_Castro (1). HR_Stanton (1), Robles (1), Cabrera (1), Taylor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Paxton, L, 0-1 1 5 3 3 1 1
King 3 1-3 4 4 4 0 2
Holder 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Hale 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Heller 1 1 1 1 0 0
Avilán 1 1 1 1 0 2
Washington
Fedde 4 4 2 1 1 3
Rainey, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0
Harper 2 1 0 0 0 4
Bourque 1 1 0 0 0 0
Finnegan 1 1 0 0 0 0

Paxton pitched to 5 batters in the 2nd.

WP_Harper.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:13. .

