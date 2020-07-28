Washington 94, Connecticut 89

WASHINGTON (94)

Atkins 6-11 1-1 16, Hines-Allen 7-12 1-2 16, Meesseman 6-14 0-0 12, Mitchell 2-5 4-4 8, Powers 10-14 3-5 27, Coates 0-1 5-6 5, Carson 2-6 0-0 5, Leslie 1-5 1-1 3, Peddy 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 34-70 17-21 94.

CONNECTICUT (89)

A.Thomas 10-19 8-10 28, Bonner 10-20 5-6 29, Jones 1-4 3-4 5, Holmes 0-0 1-4 1, J.Thomas 3-9 1-1 7, K.Charles 0-0 0-0 0, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-5 2-2 5, Gemelos 2-3 0-0 6, Hiedeman 3-6 2-3 8. Totals 30-66 22-30 89.

Washington 26 22 28 18 — 94 Connecticut 20 32 19 18 — 89

3-Point Goals_Washington 9-25 (Powers 4-6, Atkins 3-7, Carson 1-4, Hines-Allen 1-5, Mitchell 0-2), Connecticut 7-18 (Bonner 4-8, Gemelos 2-3, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-5). Fouled Out_Washington 1 (Atkins), Connecticut 1 (Hiedeman). Rebounds_Washington 35 (Hines-Allen 8), Connecticut 36 (A.Thomas 11). Assists_Washington 19 (Meesseman 8), Connecticut 16 (Bonner 5). Total Fouls_Washington 28, Connecticut 25.

