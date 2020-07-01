Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Transactions

July 1, 2020 7:03 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Trevin Esquerra, RHP Carson King and OF’s Austin Langworthy and D.J. Poteet on minor league contracts.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Released LHP Zac Rosscup. Agreed to terms with C Drew Romo on a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed C Patrick Bailey to a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP’s Zach Brzykcy and Edward Urena, OF’s Zach Cornell and Landon Dieterich, SS’s Gio Diaz and Quade Tomlin, 1B Jackson Coutts, INF Brian Klein and C Ray Torres on minor league contracts.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Announced the addition of G Jerian Grant.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB A.J. Dillon to a four-year contract. Signed QB Jordan Love to a four-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Waived M Luiz Fernando.

INTER MIAMI — Signed D Leandro Gonzalez Pirez.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Transferred M Romario Ibarra to Liga MX team C.F. Pachuca.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Returned F Josh Sims to Southampton FC following expiration of his loan.

COLLEGE

ETSU — Announced Matt Wise as men’s basketball assistant coach.

LOUISIANA COLLEGE — Formally applied for admission to NAIA for sponsored sports.

ST. AUGUSTINE’S — Named David Bowser Interim Athletics Director.

TUSCULUM — Promoted Josh Ealy to Assistant Athletic Director for Operations and Development.

