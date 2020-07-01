Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Trevin Esquerra, RHP Carson King and OF’s Austin Langworthy and D.J. Poteet on minor league contracts.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Added INF’s Eric Campbell and Robert Puason, RHP’s Wandisson Charles and Miguel Romero, OF’s Luis Barrera and Brayan Buelvas to their 60-man player pool.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Released LHP Zac Rosscup. Agreed to terms with C Drew Romo on a minor league contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Max Meyer to a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed C Patrick Bailey to a minor league contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP’s Zach Brzykcy and Edward Urena, OF’s Zach Cornell and Landon Dieterich, SS’s Gio Diaz and Quade Tomlin, 1B Jackson Coutts, INF Brian Klein and C Ray Torres on minor league contracts.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Jerian Grant.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB A.J. Dillon to a four-year contract. Signed QB Jordan Love to a four-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Waived M Luiz Fernando.
INTER MIAMI — Signed D Leandro Gonzalez Pirez.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Transferred M Romario Ibarra to Liga MX team C.F. Pachuca.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Returned F Josh Sims to Southampton FC following expiration of his loan.
ETSU — Announced Matt Wise as men’s basketball assistant coach.
LOUISIANA COLLEGE — Formally applied for admission to NAIA for sponsored sports.
ST. AUGUSTINE’S — Named David Bowser Interim Athletics Director.
TUSCULUM — Promoted Josh Ealy to Assistant Athletic Director for Operations and Development.
