Wednesday’s Transactions

July 8, 2020 3:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed LHP Jose Quijada and OF Brandon Marsh on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Luis Cessa and 2B DJ Lemahieu on the 10-day IL.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Edwin Uceta, OF Cody Thomas and OF Zach Reks on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed C Will Banfield on the 10-day IL.

SOCCER

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed D Tony Leone, D Christian Torres and F Erik Duenas.

COLLEGE

SYRACUSE — Named Brandon DeNoyer women’s soccer assistant coach.

TENNESSEE — Named Marshall Steward Assistant Athletic Director for Academic Services and Assistant Provost.

