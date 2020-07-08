Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed LHP Jose Quijada and OF Brandon Marsh on the 10-day IL. Claimed RHP Jacob Rhame off waivers from the Mets.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Luis Cessa and 2B DJ Lemahieu on the 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Edwin Uceta, OF Cody Thomas and OF Zach Reks on the 10-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed C Will Banfield on the 10-day IL.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Quez Watkins to a four-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Quintez Cephus to a four-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed D Tony Leone, D Christian Torres and F Erik Duenas.
SYRACUSE — Named Brandon DeNoyer women’s soccer assistant coach.
TENNESSEE — Named Marshall Steward Assistant Athletic Director for Academic Services and Assistant Provost.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.