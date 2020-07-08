Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Transactions

July 8, 2020 5:15 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed LHP Jose Quijada and OF Brandon Marsh on the 10-day IL. Claimed RHP Jacob Rhame off waivers from the Mets.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Luis Cessa and 2B DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day IL.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Edwin Uceta, OF Cody Thomas and OF Zach Reks on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed C Will Banfield on the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Quez Watkins to a four-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Quintez Cephus to a four-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed D Tony Leone, D Christian Torres and F Erik Duenas.

COLLEGE

SYRACUSE — Named Brandon DeNoyer women’s soccer assistant coach.

TENNESSEE — Named Marshall Steward Assistant Athletic Director for Academic Services and Assistant Provost.

