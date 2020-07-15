Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Transactions

July 15, 2020 3:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHPs Eduardo Rodriguez, Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez on the 10-day IL. Signed LHP Jeremy Wu-Yelland to a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Joe Smith on the restricted list.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed 1B Ryan O’Hearn and RHP Brad Keller on the 10-day IL. Activated C Salvador Perez from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Parker Markel on the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed SS Wilfredo Tovar on the 10-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with C Jose Lobaton on a minor league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RF Charlie Blackmon on the 10-day IL.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Sean Malone to a one-year, two-way contract.

COLLEGE

SIENA — Announced the hiring of Graciano Brito as men’s soccer head coach.

