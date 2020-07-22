Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed INF/OF Hunter Dozier on the IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed OF Jordan Nwogu to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Signed OF Juan Lagares and INF Brian Dozier to minor league contracts. Released OF Melky Cabrera and INF Gordon Beckham.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LB Isaiah Simmons, OL Josh Jones, DLs Leki Rotu and Rashard Lawrence, LB Evan Weaver, and RB Eno Benjamin to four-year contracts.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE TECH — Announced contract extension for head football coach DeWayne Alexander through 2024.

