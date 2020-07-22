Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RF Nomar Mazara on the 10-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tanner Burns on a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Released LHP Hector Santiago.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed INF/OF Hunter Dozier on the IL..

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with C Allante Hall and LHP Zarion Sharpe on minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with C’s Ty Duvall and Matt Scheffler, 2B Justin Lavey and SS Brett Rodriguez on minor league contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Rule 5 selection RHP Stephen Woods Jr. returned to Tampa Bay Rays from Kansas City Royals. Traded RHP Stephen Woods Jr. to the Kansas City Royals.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed OF Jordan Nwogu to a minor league contract. Agreed to terms with RHP’s Ben Leeper and Sheldon Reed on minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Jimmy Nelson on the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Signed OF Juan Lagares and INF Brian Dozier to minor league contracts. Released OF Melky Cabrera and INF Gordon Beckham.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Released 2B Josh Harrison.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LB Isaiah Simmons, OL Josh Jones, DLs Leki Rotu and Rashard Lawrence, LB Evan Weaver, and RB Eno Benjamin to four-year contracts.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with RB Darrynton Evans ona multi-year contract.

SOCCER MLS

MLS — MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New York City FC D Alexander Callens and Houston Dynamo F Alberth Elis guilty of simulation/embellishment and has issued them undisclosed fines.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE TECH — Announced contract extension for head football coach DeWayne Alexander through 2024.

