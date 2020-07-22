Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Transactions

July 22, 2020 5:01 pm
 
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RF Nomar Mazara on the 10-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tanner Burns on a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Released LHP Hector Santiago.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed INF/OF Hunter Dozier on the IL..

Advertisement

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with C Allante Hall and LHP Zarion Sharpe on minor league contracts.

        Insight by Swish and Riverbed: Learn about the key factors an agency needs for success in digital IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with C’s Ty Duvall and Matt Scheffler, 2B Justin Lavey and SS Brett Rodriguez on minor league contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Rule 5 selection RHP Stephen Woods Jr. returned to Tampa Bay Rays from Kansas City Royals. Traded RHP Stephen Woods Jr. to the Kansas City Royals.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed OF Jordan Nwogu to a minor league contract. Agreed to terms with RHP’s Ben Leeper and Sheldon Reed on minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Jimmy Nelson on the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Signed OF Juan Lagares and INF Brian Dozier to minor league contracts. Released OF Melky Cabrera and INF Gordon Beckham.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Released 2B Josh Harrison.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LB Isaiah Simmons, OL Josh Jones, DLs Leki Rotu and Rashard Lawrence, LB Evan Weaver, and RB Eno Benjamin to four-year contracts.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with RB Darrynton Evans ona multi-year contract.

SOCCER
MLS

MLS — MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New York City FC D Alexander Callens and Houston Dynamo F Alberth Elis guilty of simulation/embellishment and has issued them undisclosed fines.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE TECH — Announced contract extension for head football coach DeWayne Alexander through 2024.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army, Air Force meet numbers for basic trainees despite COVID-19