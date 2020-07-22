Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RF Nomar Mazara on the 10-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tanner Burns on a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Released LHP Hector Santiago.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed INF/OF Hunter Dozier on the IL.

Advertisement

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with C Allante Hall and LHP Zarion Sharpe on minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with C’s Ty Duvall and Matt Scheffler, 2B Justin Lavey and SS Brett Rodriguez on minor league contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Rule 5 selection RHP Stephen Woods Jr. returned to Tampa Bay Rays from Kansas City Royals. Traded RHP Stephen Woods Jr. to the Kansas City Royals.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed OF Jordan Nwogu to a minor league contract. Agreed to terms with RHP’s Ben Leeper and Sheldon Reed on minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Jimmy Nelson on the 60-day IL. Signed OF Mookie Betts to a 12-year contract from 2021-32.

NEW YORK METS — Signed OF Juan Lagares and INF Brian Dozier to minor league contracts. Released OF Melky Cabrera and INF Gordon Beckham. Placed RHP’s Marcus Stroman and Robert Gsellman on the IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Released 2B Josh Harrison.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LB Isaiah Simmons, OL Josh Jones, DLs Leki Rotu and Rashard Lawrence, LB Evan Weaver, and RB Eno Benjamin on four-year contracts.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Patrick Queen and WR Devin Duvernay.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed P Joseph Charlton.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DT McTelvin Agim.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed S Alohi Gilman.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with WR’s Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn and LB Troy Dye on four-year contracts.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OT Matt Peart.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Anthony McFarland and WR Chase Claypool.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OT Tristan Wirfs, S Antoine Winfield Jr., RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn and OLB Chapelle Russell.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with RB Darrynton Evans ona multi-year contract.

WASHINGTON — Signed WR Antonio Gandy-Golden and RB Antonio Gibson.

SOCCER MLS

MLS — MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New York City FC D Alexander Callens and Houston Dynamo F Alberth Elis guilty of simulation/embellishment and has issued them undisclosed fines.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired G Jonathan Sirois on loan from Montreal Impact.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE TECH — Announced contract extension for head football coach DeWayne Alexander through 2024.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.