Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Transactions

July 29, 2020 3:04 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Palced RHP Jimmy Lambert on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Matt Foster.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired RHP Hector Velazquez from the Baltimore Orioles for a player to be named later.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated Cs Tyler Flowers and Travis d’Arnaud and OF Scott Schebler from the IL. Optioned Cs Alan Jackson and William Contreras and RHP Chad Sobotka to the alternate training site.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DT Ryan Glasgow.

Advertisement
SOCCER

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP — Suspended Atlanta United 2’s M Abdoulaye Diop one game. Suspendended Phoenix Rising’s FC F Santi Moar one game.

COLLEGE

OKLAHOMA CITY — Announced the resignation of head men’s wrestling coach Sam Hazewinkel.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
7|30 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Navy 7th Fleet Works with Allies and Partners in Indo-Pacific