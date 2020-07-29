Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Palced RHP Jimmy Lambert on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Matt Foster.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired RHP Hector Velazquez from the Baltimore Orioles for a player to be named later.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated Cs Tyler Flowers and Travis d’Arnaud and OF Scott Schebler from the IL. Optioned Cs Alan Jackson and William Contreras and RHP Chad Sobotka to the alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DT Ryan Glasgow.

SOCCER

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP — Suspended Atlanta United 2’s M Abdoulaye Diop one game. Suspendended Phoenix Rising’s FC F Santi Moar one game.

COLLEGE

OKLAHOMA CITY — Announced the resignation of head men’s wrestling coach Sam Hazewinkel.

