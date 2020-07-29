Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Palced RHP Jimmy Lambert on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Matt Foster.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired RHP Hector Velazquez from the Baltimore Orioles for a player to be named later.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated Cs Tyler Flowers and Travis d’Arnaud and OF Scott Schebler from the IL. Optioned Cs Alan Jackson and William Contreras and RHP Chad Sobotka to the alternate training site.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DT Ryan Glasgow.
UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP — Suspended Atlanta United 2’s M Abdoulaye Diop one game. Suspendended Phoenix Rising’s FC F Santi Moar one game.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Announced the resignation of head men’s wrestling coach Sam Hazewinkel.
