Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Los Angeles Dodgers P Joe Kelly eight games and manager Dave Roberts one game for Kelly’s actions in the bottom of the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s game against Houston. Fined Houston manager Dusty Baker for the same incident.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from the alternate training site. Designated C Jonathan Lucroy for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Jimmy Lambert on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Matt Foster from the alternate training site. Sent 3B Cheslor Cuthbert to the alternate training site.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RF Daniel Johnson to the alternate training site. Placed C Roberto Perez on the 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired RHP Hector Velazquez from the Baltimore Orioles for a player to be named later.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Patrick Sandoval to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Luke Bard for the alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Nate Pearson from the alternate training site. Optioned LHP Brian Moran to the alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated Cs Tyler Flowers and Travis d’Arnaud and OF Scott Schebler from the IL. Optioned Cs Alex Jackson and William Contreras and RHP Chad Sobotka to the alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned C Tyler Stephenson to the alternate training site. Activated 2B Mike Moustakas from the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Bobby Wahl to the alternate training site. Recalled C Jacob Nottingham from the alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Placed OF Jake Marisnick on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Ryan Cordell from the alternate training site. Designated RHP Jordan Humphreys for assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed FB Keith Smith and S Jamal Carter on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed WR Cole Beasley on the active/non-football injury list.

CHICAGO BEARS — DT Eddie Goldman has opted out of the 2020 season. Placed DB Tre Roberson on the reserve/non-football injury list. Placed TE Eric Saubert on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DT Ryan Glasgow.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Drew Forbes and T Drake Dorbeck on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Pharoah Brown on the PUP list. Placed DE Trevon Young on IR.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived DT Garrett Marino and RB Jordan Chunn.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived LB Bryan Wright, S Jalen Julius, FB John Lovett, P Tyler Newsome and DT Braxton Hoyett.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed T Ray Smith off waivers from San Francisco. Waived CB Ryan Lewis. Activated DT Benito Jones off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, LB Cameron Smith and T Oli Udoh on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — S Patrick Chung and OL Najee Toran have opted out of the 2020 season.

NEW YORK GIANTS — T Nate Solder has opted out of the 2020 season.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB Jalin Moore on the reserve/retired list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived WR Chris Finke, T Ray Smith, LB Joey Alfieri, CB Jermaine Kelly, S Derrick Kindred and DT Willie Henry.

SOCCER

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP — Suspended Atlanta United 2’s M Abdoulaye Diop one game. Suspendended Phoenix Rising’s FC F Santi Moar one game.

COLLEGE

OKLAHOMA CITY — Announced the resignation of head men’s wrestling coach Sam Hazewinkel.

