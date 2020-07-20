White Sox 5, Cubs 3

|Chicago
|Chicago
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|28
|5
|8
|5
|
|K.Brynt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Andrson ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|H.Perez pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mendick ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Bote 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ja.Baez ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|A.Rmine 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phegley c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schwrbr dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|A.Vughn 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dscalso pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Encrncn dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sza Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jimenez lf
|3
|1
|1
|4
|
|Ia.Happ lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alm Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Rbert cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Grcia rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cratini c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.McCnn c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Kpnis 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mdrigal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|000
|000
|300
|—
|3
|Chicago
|500
|000
|00x
|—
|5
E_Mendick 2 (2). DP_Chicago 2, Chicago 2. LOB_Chicago 2, Chicago 4. 2B_Phegley (3), Anderson (2), Garcia (3). HR_Jimenez (2). CS_Romine (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Darvish L, 0-2
|4
|
|7
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Norwood
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jeffress
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keuchel W, 1-1
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Marshall
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cordero
|1
|
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fry H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colome S, 1-2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Darvish.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson First, Nic Lentz Second, Tony Randazzo Third, John Tumpane LF, Ben May RF, Alex Tos.
T_2:32. A_
