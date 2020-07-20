Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 5, Cubs 3

July 20, 2020 10:56 pm
 
< a min read
      
Chicago Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 5 2 Totals 28 5 8 5
K.Brynt 1b 3 0 1 0 Andrson ss 3 1 2 0
H.Perez pr 1 1 0 0 Mendick ss 1 0 0 0
Da.Bote 3b 4 1 0 0 Moncada 3b 3 1 1 1
Ja.Baez ss 3 1 0 1 A.Rmine 3b 0 0 0 0
Phegley c 1 0 1 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 1 1 0
Schwrbr dh 3 0 2 1 A.Vughn 1b 1 0 0 0
Dscalso pr 1 0 1 0 Encrncn dh 1 1 0 0
Sza Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Collins ph 1 0 1 0
Heyward rf 2 0 0 0 Jimenez lf 3 1 1 4
Ia.Happ lf 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez lf 1 0 0 0
Alm Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 L.Rbert cf 3 0 0 0
Hoerner 2b 3 0 0 0 L.Grcia rf 3 0 1 0
Cratini c 2 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 2 0 1 0
J.Kpnis 2b 1 0 0 0 Mdrigal 2b 3 0 0 0
Chicago 000 000 300 3
Chicago 500 000 00x 5

E_Mendick 2 (2). DP_Chicago 2, Chicago 2. LOB_Chicago 2, Chicago 4. 2B_Phegley (3), Anderson (2), Garcia (3). HR_Jimenez (2). CS_Romine (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Darvish L, 0-2 4 7 5 5 2 3
Norwood 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jeffress 1 0 0 0 1 1
Kimbrel 1 1 0 0 1 1
Chicago
Keuchel W, 1-1 5 1 0 0 0 2
Marshall 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cordero 1 2 3 0 0 0
Fry H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Colome S, 1-2 1 2 0 0 0 1

WP_Darvish.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson First, Nic Lentz Second, Tony Randazzo Third, John Tumpane LF, Ben May RF, Alex Tos.

Advertisement

T_2:32. A_

        Insight by Swish and Riverbed: Learn about the key factors an agency needs for success in digital IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Task force soldiers keep mail operations open while deployed