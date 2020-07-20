White Sox 5, Cubs 3

Chicago Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 5 2 Totals 28 5 8 5 K.Brynt 1b 3 0 1 0 Andrson ss 3 1 2 0 H.Perez pr 1 1 0 0 Mendick ss 1 0 0 0 Da.Bote 3b 4 1 0 0 Moncada 3b 3 1 1 1 Ja.Baez ss 3 1 0 1 A.Rmine 3b 0 0 0 0 Phegley c 1 0 1 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 1 1 0 Schwrbr dh 3 0 2 1 A.Vughn 1b 1 0 0 0 Dscalso pr 1 0 1 0 Encrncn dh 1 1 0 0 Sza Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Collins ph 1 0 1 0 Heyward rf 2 0 0 0 Jimenez lf 3 1 1 4 Ia.Happ lf 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez lf 1 0 0 0 Alm Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 L.Rbert cf 3 0 0 0 Hoerner 2b 3 0 0 0 L.Grcia rf 3 0 1 0 Cratini c 2 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 2 0 1 0 J.Kpnis 2b 1 0 0 0 Mdrigal 2b 3 0 0 0

Chicago 000 000 300 — 3 Chicago 500 000 00x — 5

E_Mendick 2 (2). DP_Chicago 2, Chicago 2. LOB_Chicago 2, Chicago 4. 2B_Phegley (3), Anderson (2), Garcia (3). HR_Jimenez (2). CS_Romine (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Darvish L, 0-2 4 7 5 5 2 3 Norwood 1 0 0 0 0 1 Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 2 Jeffress 1 0 0 0 1 1 Kimbrel 1 1 0 0 1 1

Chicago Keuchel W, 1-1 5 1 0 0 0 2 Marshall 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cordero 1 2 3 0 0 0 Fry H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Colome S, 1-2 1 2 0 0 0 1

WP_Darvish.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson First, Nic Lentz Second, Tony Randazzo Third, John Tumpane LF, Ben May RF, Alex Tos.

T_2:32. A_

