White Sox 7, Cubs 3

Chicago Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 7 12 6 Totals 31 3 5 3 Andrson ss 3 1 1 0 K.Brynt 3b 3 0 0 0 Mendick ss 2 0 0 0 Phegley c 0 1 0 0 Jimenez lf 3 0 1 0 J.Kpnis dh 3 1 1 1 Mrcedes lf 1 0 0 0 Higgins ph 0 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 0 2 0 Ja.Baez ss 3 0 0 0 A.Vughn pr 2 1 0 0 Sza Jr. lf 0 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 1 1 2 Schwrbr lf 3 0 0 0 Collins c 1 1 1 0 Dscalso 2b 1 0 0 0 Encrncn dh 3 1 1 1 Cntrras c 2 1 1 0 J.McCnn ph 2 0 0 0 Da.Bote 3b 2 0 1 1 L.Rbert cf 3 0 2 1 Heyward rf 2 0 0 0 Gnzalez pr 2 1 1 0 H.Perez 1b 1 0 0 0 L.Grcia 2b 2 0 1 1 Cratini 1b 3 0 1 0 Mdrigal 2b 1 0 0 0 I.Mller pr 1 0 0 0 Cthbert 3b 3 0 0 0 Hoerner 2b 3 0 1 1 Dlmnico 3b 1 0 0 0 Ia.Happ cf 2 0 0 0 A.Engel rf 4 1 1 1 Alm Jr. cf 2 0 0 0

Chicago 000 060 100 — 7 Chicago 110 000 010 — 3

E_Baez (3). LOB_Chicago 8, Chicago 6. 2B_Grandal (3), Encarnacion (1), Robert (3). 3B_Garcia (1). HR_Engel (3), Kipnis (1). CS_Robert (1). SF_Hoerner.

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Anderson 3 2 2 2 1 1 Detwiler W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 4 Lambert 2 1 0 0 0 2 Fulmer 2-3 1 1 1 3 2 Heuer S, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago Hendricks L, 0-1 4 2-3 6 3 3 1 2 Cotton 4 1-3 6 4 4 2 5

WP_Cotton.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo First, Alex Tosi Second, John Tumpane Third, Mark Carlson LF, Nic Lentz RF, Ben Ma.

T_3:10. A_

