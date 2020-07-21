Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 7, Cubs 3

July 21, 2020 3:05 am
 
< a min read
      
Chicago Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 7 12 6 Totals 31 3 5 3
Andrson ss 3 1 1 0 K.Brynt 3b 3 0 0 0
Mendick ss 2 0 0 0 Phegley c 0 1 0 0
Jimenez lf 3 0 1 0 J.Kpnis dh 3 1 1 1
Mrcedes lf 1 0 0 0 Higgins ph 0 0 0 0
J.Abreu 1b 3 0 2 0 Ja.Baez ss 3 0 0 0
A.Vughn pr 2 1 0 0 Sza Jr. lf 0 0 0 0
Grandal c 3 1 1 2 Schwrbr lf 3 0 0 0
Collins c 1 1 1 0 Dscalso 2b 1 0 0 0
Encrncn dh 3 1 1 1 Cntrras c 2 1 1 0
J.McCnn ph 2 0 0 0 Da.Bote 3b 2 0 1 1
L.Rbert cf 3 0 2 1 Heyward rf 2 0 0 0
Gnzalez pr 2 1 1 0 H.Perez 1b 1 0 0 0
L.Grcia 2b 2 0 1 1 Cratini 1b 3 0 1 0
Mdrigal 2b 1 0 0 0 I.Mller pr 1 0 0 0
Cthbert 3b 3 0 0 0 Hoerner 2b 3 0 1 1
Dlmnico 3b 1 0 0 0 Ia.Happ cf 2 0 0 0
A.Engel rf 4 1 1 1 Alm Jr. cf 2 0 0 0
Chicago 000 060 100 7
Chicago 110 000 010 3

E_Baez (3). LOB_Chicago 8, Chicago 6. 2B_Grandal (3), Encarnacion (1), Robert (3). 3B_Garcia (1). HR_Engel (3), Kipnis (1). CS_Robert (1). SF_Hoerner.

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Anderson 3 2 2 2 1 1
Detwiler W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 4
Lambert 2 1 0 0 0 2
Fulmer 2-3 1 1 1 3 2
Heuer S, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Hendricks L, 0-1 4 2-3 6 3 3 1 2
Cotton 4 1-3 6 4 4 2 5

WP_Cotton.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo First, Alex Tosi Second, John Tumpane Third, Mark Carlson LF, Nic Lentz RF, Ben Ma.

Advertisement

T_3:10. A_

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technology experts reveal the challenges and opportunities with edge computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Task force soldiers keep mail operations open while deployed