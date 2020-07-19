White Sox 7, Cubs 3

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|6
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|
|Andrson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|K.Brynt 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Bote 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jimenez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Kpnis dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mrcedes lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higgins ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ja.Baez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Vughn pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dscalso 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Schwrbr lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sza Jr. lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Encrncn dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cntrras c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.McCnn ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Rbert cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|H.Perez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez pr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cratini 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|I.Mller pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mdrigal 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cthbert 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ia.Happ cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dlmnico 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alm Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Engel rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|000
|060
|100
|—
|7
|Chicago
|110
|000
|010
|—
|3
E_Baez (3). LOB_Chicago 8, Chicago 6. 2B_Grandal (3), Encarnacion (1), Robert (3). 3B_Garcia (1). HR_Engel (3), Kipnis (1). CS_Robert (1). SF_Hoerner.
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson
|3
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Detwiler W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Lambert
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fulmer
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Heuer S, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hendricks L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Cotton
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Brothers
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Winkler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wick
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Brothers.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo First, Alex Tosi Second, John Tumpane Third, Mark Carlson LF, Nic Lentz RF, Ben Ma.
T_3:10. A_
