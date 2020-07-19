Listen Live Sports

White Sox 7, Cubs 3

July 19, 2020 11:28 pm
 
< a min read
      
Chicago Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 7 12 6 Totals 31 3 5 3
Andrson ss 3 1 1 0 K.Brynt 3b 3 0 0 0
Mendick ss 2 0 0 0 Da.Bote 3b 2 1 1 1
Jimenez lf 3 0 1 0 J.Kpnis dh 3 1 1 1
Mrcedes lf 1 0 0 0 Higgins ph 0 0 0 0
J.Abreu 1b 3 0 2 0 Ja.Baez ss 3 0 0 0
A.Vughn pr 2 1 0 0 Dscalso 2b 1 0 0 0
Grandal c 3 1 1 2 Schwrbr lf 3 0 0 0
Collins c 1 1 1 0 Sza Jr. lf 0 0 0 0
Encrncn dh 3 1 1 1 Cntrras c 2 1 1 0
J.McCnn ph 2 0 0 0 Heyward rf 2 0 0 0
L.Rbert cf 3 0 2 1 H.Perez 1b 1 0 0 0
Gnzalez pr 2 1 1 0 Cratini 1b 3 0 1 0
L.Grcia 2b 2 0 1 1 I.Mller pr 1 0 0 0
Mdrigal 2b 1 0 0 0 Hoerner 2b 3 0 1 1
Cthbert 3b 3 0 0 0 Ia.Happ cf 2 0 0 0
Dlmnico 3b 1 0 0 0 Alm Jr. cf 2 0 0 0
A.Engel rf 4 1 1 1
Chicago 000 060 100 7
Chicago 110 000 010 3

E_Baez (3). LOB_Chicago 8, Chicago 6. 2B_Grandal (3), Encarnacion (1), Robert (3). 3B_Garcia (1). HR_Engel (3), Kipnis (1). CS_Robert (1). SF_Hoerner.

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Anderson 3 2 2 2 1 1
Detwiler W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 4
Lambert 2 1 0 0 0 2
Fulmer 2-3 1 1 1 3 2
Heuer S, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Hendricks L, 0-1 4 2-3 6 3 3 1 2
Cotton 1 1-3 4 3 3 1 1
Brothers 1 2 1 1 0 2
Winkler 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wick 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Brothers.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo First, Alex Tosi Second, John Tumpane Third, Mark Carlson LF, Nic Lentz RF, Ben Ma.

T_3:10. A_

