White Sox manager Renteria not with team, pending tests

July 27, 2020 5:26 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria will be kept away from the team pending the results of medical tests taken Monday.

Before the team began a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians, general manager Rick Hahn issued a statement saying Renteria woke up with a “slight cough and nasal congestion.”

Renteria, who has been with the White Sox since 2017, was taken to a Cleveland hospital for evaluation and tests.

Hahn said Renteria will stay at the team’s hotel and not manage until “we receive confirmation of today’s test result.” The team did not say if Renteria was being tested for the coronavirus.

Bench coach Joe McEwing will manage the White Sox while the 58-year-old Renteria is away.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

