Wilson’s double-double carries Aces past Dream 100-70

July 30, 2020 12:26 am
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Aja Wilson had 21 points with 11 rebounds and Dearica Hamby scored 20 and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 100-70 on Wednesday night.

Alexis Jones’ 3-pointer with seven minutes to go before halftime brought the Dream to 28-26. But Hamby countered with a layup, and her basket triggered a 12-1 run over the next three minutes from which Atlanta never recovered. Lindsay Allen forced a turnover in the backcourt with a steal of Blake Dietrick and converted the layup at the buzzer for a 47-35 lead at intermission. A 30-point third quarter extended the lead to 77-54.

Kayla McBride scored 14 for the Aces (1-1), Angel McCoughtry added 12 and Allen 11. The Aces had a 47-25 rebounding advantage.

Elizabeth Williams led Atlanta (1-1) with 16 points. The Dream shot 5 of 28 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press

