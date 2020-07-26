WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Connecticut
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Indiana
|0
|1
|.000
|1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Dallas
|0
|0
|.000
|½
___
Saturday’s Games
Seattle 87, New York 71
Los Angeles 99, Phoenix 76
Washington 101, Indiana 76
Sunday’s Games
Connecticut at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.