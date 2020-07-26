Listen Live Sports

WNBA Glance

July 26, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Washington 1 0 1.000
Connecticut 0 0 .000 ½
New York 0 1 .000 1
Atlanta 0 0 .000 ½
Chicago 0 0 .000 ½
Indiana 0 1 .000 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 1 0 1.000
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000
Las Vegas 0 0 .000 ½
Phoenix 0 1 .000 1
Minnesota 0 0 .000 ½
Dallas 0 0 .000 ½

___

Saturday’s Games

Seattle 87, New York 71

Los Angeles 99, Phoenix 76

Washington 101, Indiana 76

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

