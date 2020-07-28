Listen Live Sports

WNBA Glance

July 28, 2020 5:31 pm
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 1 0 1.000
Chicago 1 0 1.000
Washington 1 0 1.000
Connecticut 0 1 .000 1
New York 0 1 .000 1
Indiana 0 1 .000 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 1 0 1.000
Seattle 1 0 1.000
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000
Las Vegas 0 1 .000 1
Phoenix 0 1 .000 1
Dallas 0 1 .000 1

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

