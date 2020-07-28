WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Connecticut
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Indiana
|0
|1
|.000
|1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Las Vegas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
