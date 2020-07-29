WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Washington
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Connecticut
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Indiana
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Las Vegas
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 94, Connecticut 89
Chicago 96, Los Angeles 78
Seattle 90, Minnesota 66
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 4 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 8 p.m.
