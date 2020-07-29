Listen Live Sports

WNBA Glance

July 29, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 0 1.000
Washington 2 0 1.000
Atlanta 1 0 1.000 ½
Connecticut 0 2 .000 2
New York 0 1 .000
Indiana 0 1 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 2 0 1.000
Minnesota 1 1 .500 1
Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1
Las Vegas 0 1 .000
Phoenix 0 1 .000
Dallas 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 94, Connecticut 89

Chicago 96, Los Angeles 78

Seattle 90, Minnesota 66

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 4 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 8 p.m.

