WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Connecticut
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|New York
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Seattle
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Las Vegas
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Dallas
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Phoenix
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana 106, Phoenix 100
Dallas 93, New York 80
Las Vegas 100, Atlanta 70
Thursday’s Games
Washington 89, Seattle 71
Minnesota 83, Chicago 81
Los Angeles 81, Connecticut 76
Friday’s Games
New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 4 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Phoenix at New York, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.