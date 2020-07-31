WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Connecticut
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|New York
|0
|3
|.000
|3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Dallas
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Seattle
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Las Vegas
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Phoenix
|1
|2
|.333
|1
___
Thursday’s Games
Washington 89, Seattle 71
Minnesota 83, Chicago 81
Los Angeles 81, Connecticut 76
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 84, New York 78
Dallas 76, Indiana 73
Phoenix 102, Las Vegas 95
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 4 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Phoenix at New York, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
