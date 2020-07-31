Listen Live Sports

WNBA Glance

July 31, 2020 10:10 am
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Washington 3 0 1.000
Atlanta 2 1 .667 1
Chicago 2 1 .667 1
Indiana 1 2 .333 2
Connecticut 0 3 .000 3
New York 0 3 .000 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 2 1 .667
Dallas 2 1 .667
Seattle 2 1 .667
Los Angeles 2 1 .667
Las Vegas 1 2 .333 1
Phoenix 1 2 .333 1

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington 89, Seattle 71

Minnesota 83, Chicago 81

Los Angeles 81, Connecticut 76

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 84, New York 78

Dallas 76, Indiana 73

Phoenix 102, Las Vegas 95

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 4 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Phoenix at New York, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

