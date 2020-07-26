Listen Live Sports

WNBA Glance

July 26, 2020
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Washington 1 0 1.000
Connecticut 0 0 .000 ½
New York 0 1 .000 1
Atlanta 0 0 .000 ½
Chicago 0 0 .000 ½
Indiana 0 1 .000 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 1 0 1.000
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000
Las Vegas 0 0 .000 ½
Phoenix 0 1 .000 1
Minnesota 0 0 .000 ½
Dallas 0 0 .000 ½

___

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle 87, New York 71

Los Angeles 99, Phoenix 76

Washington 101, Indiana 76

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

