WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Connecticut
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Indiana
|0
|1
|.000
|1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Dallas
|0
|0
|.000
|½
___
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle 87, New York 71
Los Angeles 99, Phoenix 76
Washington 101, Indiana 76
Sunday’s Games
Connecticut at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.