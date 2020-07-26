Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees to face Nationals on the road

July 26, 2020 3:05 am
 
< a min read
      

New York Yankees (1-1, third in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (1-1, fifth in the AL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: TBD Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals square off against the New York Yankees on Sunday.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Nationals finished 50-31 in home games in 2019. Washington pitchers had an ERA of 4.27 last year while striking out 9.3 hitters per game.

The Yankees went 46-35 on the road in 2019. New York averaged 9.2 hits per game last year and totaled 306 home runs as a team.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Adrian Sanchez: (achilles).

Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka: (concussion), Luis Severino: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army National Guard Soldier crams a career into one year