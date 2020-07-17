Yanks’ Germán casts doubt on MLB future in Instagram post

NEW YORK (AP) — Suspended New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán cast doubt on his baseball future with a curious Instagram post Friday night.

Germán posted himself in a Yankees uniform exclaiming in what appears to be a photo of him pitching in a game. The post included Spanish words that translated to: “Everyone makes history on both sides, I think I did mine at Yankee Stadium, if decide not to come back I will proud of my effort during in a 11-year career. God bless everyone who has supported me”

A right-hander who turns 28 on Aug. 4, Germán has 63 games left to serve in his suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. The regular-season is limited to 60 games this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Germán, from the Dominican Republic, was the Yankees’ winningest pitcher last season, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances. He lost his entire salary, which would have been prorated to $229,509 from $619,675.

