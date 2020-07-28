Yanks, Phils postpone…Fauci: Play for now…Astros host LA

MIAMI (AP) — The New York Yankees-Philadelphia Phillies game is being postponed for a second straight day. That’s according to a person familiar with the decision. The Phillies were waiting for complete results from their COVID-19 tests following an outbreak among the Miami Marlins, who played a weekend series in Philadelphia. The Yankees are scheduled to host the Phillies on Wednesday and Thursday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci says the Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season but he doesn’t believe games needs to stop now. Fauci made his comments on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” He says Major League Baseball has put protocols in place that he felt would work to allow a season to be played.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Chicago White Sox could be without manager Rick Renteria for a doubleheader in Cleveland. The 58-year-old Renteria woke up Monday with “a slight cough and nasal congestion” and will be kept away from the team pending the results of medical tests. The club did not say if he was being tested for the coronavirus.

HOUSTON (AP) — José Altuve, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the visiting Dodgers for the first time since a Major League Baseball investigation determined the Astros illegally stole signs during their run to a championship in 2017, when they beat Los Angeles in the World Series. During spring training, several Dodgers players had harsh things to say about the Astros. All-Star right-hander Walker Buehler starts for Los Angeles against Framber Valdez in the opener of a two-game series.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Zach Davies makes his San Diego Padres debut in the opener of a three-game series at San Francisco. The right-hander was acquired from Milwaukee in November after going 10-7 with a 3.55 ERA in 31 starts last year. Jeff Samardzija is scheduled to pitch for the Giants.

