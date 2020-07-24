Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Yaya Touré trains with 4th-division Leyton Orient

July 24, 2020 10:06 am
 
2 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Touré trained Friday with fourth-division English club Leyton Orient.

The 37-year-old Touré — currently without a club — lives nearby and had reached out about training so he can stay in shape.

The club posted photos on social media of Touré in an Orient training jersey with comments such as “League Two ain’t ready.”

Touré, who helped Man City win three Premier League titles, said in an interview for the club’s youtube channel that he’s been stuck at home in London because of the coronavirus pandemic after helping Qingdao Huanghai win promotion to the Chinese first division.

Advertisement

When asked what’s next — and that it’s unlikely to be with Leyton Orient — Touré laughed and said, “could be.”

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

“I just want to enjoy it until the last minute because football for me is everything,” said Touré, who also won a Champions League title with Barcelona. “They allowed me to train with the lads. The manager was fantastic. Everybody welcomed me here and I feel like I’m at home. Want to train and do it my best and maybe we’ll see.”

Touré, who competed in three World Cups for Ivory Coast, did some running and stretching Friday. He plans to return Monday and will increase his workload through the week.

Orient coach Ross Embleton told the club’s website that “we thought it was a joke” when Touré’s agent contacted them 10 days prior. They soon realized the request was “the real deal.” He said his squad can learn from Touré.

“Any opportunity to get a player of his quality, one of the best in the world, is fantastic,” Embleton said. “He comes across as a really good character, and it will give our players a really good opportunity to learn from him in the experience.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Space Force unveils official logo, motto